DMK MLA, AIADMK MP lose party posts

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said that since KP Sankar, Thiruvottiyur MLA has acted against the rules and regulations of the party he will be relieved from the post of DMK Thiruvottiyur West District Secretary. The disciplinary action is followed by the incident that happened on Wednesday in which Sankar and his men had allegedly beaten Corporation Engineer and had stalled the road laying works.





Meanwhile, the AIADMK relieved its Rajya Sabha member A Navaneethakrishnan of the post of secretary of the party’s advocate wing. Reacting to the party’s announcement, Navaneethakrishnan said that he is accepting it. “I just expressed my thoughts at the marriage function (TKS Elangovan’s family). Since it is a common thing to denote my Parliamentary experience with DMK MPs, there is nothing wrong with that,” he said.