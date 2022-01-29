CPM warns of counter protests if BJP uses girl’s suicide for political gains

Thiruchirapalli :

If the BJP attempts to blow up the suicide of the school girl for political gains, we would organise a statewide protest, said CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan in Thanjavur on Friday.Speaking to reporters, Balakrishnan said, the members of the party are pained about the death of the Class 12 girl. But we are also worried that the death of the little girl has been blown up by the BJP just for political gains. “While there were hundreds of students studying in the school what led this particular girl to be forced to convert and we come to know that the girl had nowhere mentioned about forced conversion in her dying declaration. BJP has been attempting to mar reputation of TN and continue to protest,” he said.



