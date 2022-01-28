Conversion-suicide row: Congress files complaint against BJP leaders for 'fomenting rumours'

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has filed a complaint against BJP with the DGP office claiming that the saffron party has been spreading rumours by linking forced religious conversion to the 17-year-old's death.





The complaint sought strict action against BJP leaders Khushbu, Annamalai and H Raja.





The death of a class 12 student of a Christian missionary school from Ariyalur, who in her dying declaration accused the school for coercing her to convert to Christianity and had made her do unreasonable chores upon her refusal, has been making headlines across the country. Her hostel warden Sagaya Mary has been arrested in connection with this.





BJP has been causing furore making accusations against the school management. The party had also appointed a four-member committee, including an MP, to visit the place and submit a report to the party president JP Nadda.





The developments in the probe so far hasn't been supportive of the conversion narrative, parties, including the ruling-DMK has denied favouritism to any religion and has assured justice to the girl. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court will hear the case on January 28.