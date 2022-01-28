Fri, Jan 28, 2022

Tamil Nadu positive rate at 19.51pc after 26K fresh cases

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 28,156 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 30,29,961 leaving 2,11,863 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A pedestrian walks past a wall mural featuring illustrations of frontline workers (Credit: AFP)
Chennai:
Tamil Nadu on Friday added 26,533 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 32,79,284, while 48 more deaths took the death toll to 37,460, the health department said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 5,246 followed by Coimbatore 3,448, Tiruppur 1,779, Chengalpattu 1,662, Salem 1,387, Erode 1,261, while the remaining was spread across other districts.

A total of 1,45,376 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,13,46,285, the bulletin said.

