Procedures to be followed for online medical counselling: details inside

Chennai :

The medical counselling this year would be held online and here's how students can enroll themselves:





1) Right after getting into www.tnmedicalselection.net, students need to reset their password that they had set while applying. An OTP (one time password) will be sent to the registered mobile number. Students have to set a new password to proceed further.





2) After logging in, details like email id, registration number and password will have to be entered. Students' details will be displayed following which they have to choose any three centres proximate to their district for certificate authentication.





3) Students then should visit the site regularly to see if any announcement on counselling centres have been made to choose their convenient location.





4) Choosing multiple counselling centres will be available based on a student's community, rank and preference. Student can lock their preferred centre after which they will receive an OTP, once entering the OTP number the student should click the 'lock my choice' icon. A hard copy of their registration is mandatory.