Cyber sleuths slap case on BJP leader's tweet on temple demolition

Chennai :

In press release on Friday, the city police has said that the case was registered based on a complaint from one Elangovan of Kilpauk.





The press note, without mentioning the content of the post from Vinoj, said that the post is not based on facts and it can divide people in the lines of religion and also can disturb the public order harmony.





City police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal has also warned the people against posting fake news on social media platforms and cautioned people against indulging in such acts.