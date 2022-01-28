No change in online semester exams due to Covid relaxations: Minister Ponmudi

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin last night made the announcement, giving various relaxations to the restrictions which were observed to control the spread of Covid in Tamil Nadu. Soon after the announcement on reopening of schools and colleges from February 1, questions were up whether students would write semester exams in offline mode.





Clearing the air, the minister said, "We had already announced that the semester exams, which were scheduled to take place last December, would be held online on February 1 due to the corona spread. Now that colleges are open, many are skeptical about the change in online exams."





In addition, the minister added "When I spoke to Chief Minister MK Stalin about this, he said that the first, third, and fifth-semester examinations in colleges would be held online as already announced. So there would be no change in the way online exams are conducted".





Earlier, the Higher Education department had issued guidelines to universities and colleges in the State to make proper arrangements for the upcoming online semester examinations which will be conducted between February 1 and February 20.