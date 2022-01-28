Fri, Jan 28, 2022

61-year-old retired teacher from Dharmapuri cracks NEET

Published: Jan 28,202211:03 AM

Updated: Jan 28,202212:45 PM

A retired teacher has written and passed the NEET exam and is placed in the reservation for governtment school students.

Retired teacher Sivaprakasam
Chennai:
Sivaprakasam, the retired teacher, has proved that 'age is not a barrier to education'. The 61-year-old is a retired teacher from Dharmapuri, who cleared the medical entrance and attended counselling at Omanthurai Medical College. Since Sivaprakasam studied in a government school, he was ranked 249th in the rankings thag comes under 7.5% reservation.

In a statement he said, ''My childhood desire was to be a doctor. I wrote the NEET exam because there is no age ceiling. I am thinking of giving  my opportunity to another student.” Interestingly, a student of Sivaprakasam has ranked 5th and participated in the same counselling discussion.

