61-year-old retired teacher from Dharmapuri cracks NEET

Chennai :

Sivaprakasam, the retired teacher, has proved that 'age is not a barrier to education'. The 61-year-old is a retired teacher from Dharmapuri, who cleared the medical entrance and attended counselling at Omanthurai Medical College. Since Sivaprakasam studied in a government school, he was ranked 249th in the rankings thag comes under 7.5% reservation.





In a statement he said, ''My childhood desire was to be a doctor. I wrote the NEET exam because there is no age ceiling. I am thinking of giving my opportunity to another student.” Interestingly, a student of Sivaprakasam has ranked 5th and participated in the same counselling discussion.