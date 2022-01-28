2 including Hindu Munnani member held for hacking youth to death

Coimbatore :

Two persons, including a Hindu Munnani member, were arrested in Coimbatore for murdering a 19-year-old youth over personal enmity on Thursday. S Saravanasundaram from Nagammapudur in Annur, who was into chit funds was chased and hacked to death by Tamilselvan, 26, alias Bhagawanji and his friend Rajarajan, 20, near a bus stop. Police said Tamilselvan is driving an auto, while his friend from Kurumbapalayam is a local functionary in Hindu Munnani. Police said Saravanasundaram and Tamilselvan had financial issues and he had recently quit Hindu Munnani and joined the DMK. The two came in a two-wheeler and attacked the youth and surrendered before police in Annur station. Police sent the severely injured youth to CMCH. However, he died.