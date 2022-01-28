Construction worker crushed to death in wall collapse, 3 others injured

A worker was killed in a wall collapse, which left three fellow workers injured, inside a house at Thoongareddiyapatti village of Vembakottai taluk, Virudhunagar district on Thursday.
Madurai: A worker was killed in a wall collapse, which left three fellow workers injured, inside a house at Thoongareddiyapatti village of Vembakottai taluk, Virudhunagar district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as M Murugan (56) of Elayirampannai. The injured are I Shanmugavel Pandi (42) of Muthandiyapuram, R Manikandan (26) and K Karthi (24) of the same locality, sources said. Police inspected the spot. Investigations revealed that a total of 14 workers were engaged in reconstruction of the old house. While these four ill-fated workers were engaged in renovating an old room on the first floor, a wall collapsed all of a sudden, sources said. According to Vembakottai Station Fire Officer S Kanthaiah, rescue personnel rushed to the spot from nearly 18 km from the station after receiving a call at 10.40 am. They managed to remove the four victims, including Murugan, out of the debris, but he died at Sattur GH. Police have filed a case based on a complaint by Karthi, the injured and picked up the house owner K Shanmuganathan (57).
