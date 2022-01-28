Two held in Andipatti for poaching wild boar, carcass seized

Madurai :

Two persons were arrested near Andipatti in Theni district and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday after being charged with illegally poaching a wild boar. The accused have been identified as G Sivakumar (26) of Palakombai village, Andipatti taluk and P Velsamy (29) of Ethakovil, sources said. According to S Nagarajan, Andipatti Forest Range Officer, the wild animal was killed as a result of poaching. After inquiring, he said the Forest personnel while engaged in patrolling, spotted those two men moving in a suspicious manner with a gunny bag into an interior area. The duo attempted to flee when the personnel zeroed in on them. However, the personnel chased and nabbed them. Apart from seizing the carcass, around half a kilo of explosive substances were also seized from the duo. Further investigations revealed that the duo were habitual offenders.



