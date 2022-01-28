Burglars loot Rs 1 lakh in cash from former Speaker Dhanapal’s house

Coimbatore :

Burglars looted Rs 1 lakh in cash and two silver lamps by breaking into the house of former Assembly speaker P Dhanapal in Tirupur on Wednesday night. Police said Dhanapal, Avinashi MLA, had gone to Salem with his family for Pongal after locking the house at Rakkiplayam in Tirumuruganpoondi. Around 1am, a four member gang broke into the house and looted the cash and silver lamps. However, the neighbours who woke up on hearing the unusual noise, alerted police. As the police arrived, the burglars escaped. Based on a complaint by Dhanapal’s son Logesh Tamil Selvan, a case was registered and probe on.



