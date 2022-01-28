Three arrested for smuggling river sand at Lalgudi, van seized

Thiruchirapalli :

Three persons were arrested for smuggling river sand and their load van was confiscated at Lalgudi in Tiruchy on Thursday. Based on a tip off that river sand is being smuggled at lower anicut near Anbil in Lalgudi, a team of police rushed there and conducted raids from Wednesday night. Police also conducted vehicle inspections and found a load van transporting smuggled river sand. Subsequently, the police seized the van and arrested Lincoln Joseph (31) from Sirumarudhur near Lalgudi and Sridhar (48) and Subramani (44) both from Paramasivapuram near Lalgudi. Further investigations are on.



