OPS condemns Lanka’s proposal to auction seized Indian fishermen’s boats

Chennai :

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday condemned the Sri Lankan government for its proposal to auction 105 boats belonging to Indian fishermen. In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that the island nation’s move is an insult to our country. The move is also a distress to the TN fishermen who are already affected by COVID and the threats faced from the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing in their traditional waters. Chief Minister MK Stalin had already written a detailed letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard and the CM should continue the official communication to ensure that the auctioning is stopped and the boats are returned back to Tamil fishermen, OPS said.



