AMMK will go it alone: TTV

Chennai :

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday announced that his is party would fight the upcoming urban local body elections without any alliance. Addressing reporters after a meeting with the AMMK functionaries, the former RK Nagar MLA said that during the previous civic polls AMMK contested without any alliance and this trend will continue in the upcoming polls. “We lost the previous elections, but we will continue to fight the polls,” he said and added that victory and defeat are part of electoral politics. He also said that the candidate selection is in final stages and the party would announce its candidates shortly.



