Vellore Corporation to receive poll papers at 6 locations

Vellore :

In a bid to be ready for the ensuing local body polls, the Vellore Corporation announced that nominations for wards would be received at 6 locations, including zonal offices 1, 2 and 3, the multi level car park near the new bus stand, old municipal office on Anna Salai, the new municipal office and the Thorpadi Government Higher Secondary School, officials said. A total of 6 officials have been appointed as assistant returning officers at the rate of one ARO for 10 wards. With filing of nominations to start from Friday, Commissioner Ashok Kumar addressing Corporation poll staff asked them to be vigilant and follow all rules framed by the state and Central election commissions. Asking staff to receive all nominations, he advised them to be careful during scrutiny as rejection of nominations without a proper reason could result in unnecessary trouble.



