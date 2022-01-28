2nd video of Thanjai girl talking about heavy workload viral

Thiruchirapalli :

The new video that was probably recorded by the same person Muthuvel, a VHP functionary from Ariyalur, in which the girl narrated that she decided to end her life after she could not study well as she was given hostel work forced by the warden.





“The warden used to ask me to write the hostel accounts and I refused to do so since I came late to the hostel. But she insisted that I do the work. Even if I write correctly, she would find fault and ask to repeat the account and this had affected my studies and I feared that I may not take good marks and so I consumed the pesticide to end my life,” the video goes like this. However, the investigating officials maintained silence about the videos and they also refused to comment on the issue also.





New low in state politics: PTR





However, state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan flayed the state BJP for allegedly communalising her death.





Responding to a Twitter thread picking holes in the argument of TN BJP president K Annamalai in the girl students death case, Thiaga Rajan said the attempt (of the BJP) to foment communal tension by building a false narrative around the case was a new low in Tamil Nadu politics.