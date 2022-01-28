Sugar mill borrowed Rs 500 cr fraudulently in our names: Farmers

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking among farmers, Cauvery Farmers Protection Association Secretary Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan said, the Administration of Thiru Arooran Sugar Factory had reportedly availed loans worth Rs 500 crore using the documents of sugarcane farmers without their knowledge. The government should intervene in it and initiate action against the factory authorities. “At the same time, we demand a CBI probe into the fraud and the bank officials too should be inquired,” said Vimalnathan.





Stating that the farmers have been waiting for their dues from the sugar factory, Vimalnathan said, the factory owes at least Rs 100 crore to the farmers. “They have been waiting for a long time and the pending amount should be disbursed to the farmers with interest and we will continue to protest until our demands are fulfilled,” he said.





They raised slogans holding national flag and sugarcane. They demanded the state government and the Union government to have concern over the farmers who have been waiting for a long time for their hard earned money.