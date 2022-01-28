Withdraw online paddy procurement, says EPS

Chennai :

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday urged the state to withdraw the Government Order that facilitates online registration for procurement of paddy from farmers. In a statement, EPS pointed out that the online process is cumbersome for farmers and urged the state to continue the previous procurement process, which was less tedious. EPS also demanded the state to inspect the crops that were damaged due to the recent rains. Delay in procurement of paddy, flood damage, intervention of middlemen supported by ruling party representatives and lack of paddy storage facilities are problems faced by the state farmers, EPS said. Despite raising these issues in the TN Assembly, the state government is yet to address the grievances of farmers, EPS noted.





The AIADMK leader also demanded the state government to store adequate jute bags so that there is no further delay in the procurement of paddy.





In a similar statement ousted AIADMK leader, VK Sasikala condemned the DMK government for adding to the plight of Delta farmers who are already hit by deluge and bureaucracy. In a statement, Sasikala recalled the recent ordeal undergone by farmers, including the flood damage and said that the farmers in Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam are in a state of depression due to the delay in procurement and the incidence of rain. She also noted that even after online registration, the farmers should wait for approval of officials, Sasikala noted.