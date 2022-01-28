Thennarasu defends 2-language policy, asks Guv to clear NEET file

Chennai :

Reacting to the Governor’s Republic Day address that TN students should learn another Indian language as a third language like in other states and denying that opportunity to them was unfair, Thangam Thennarasu said the Governor’s statement was akin to building an opinion that the state government should come forward to endorse and implement the tri-language policy in the state.





Stating that people who are familiar with the language protest history of Tamil Nadu would know quite well that other Indian languages would mean prioritising Hindi, the Minister, in a statement, pointed out to the Governor that only dual-language policy was in vogue in the state since 1967.