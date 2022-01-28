Elusive leopard tranquilised and caught after it attacked worker, foresters again

Coimbatore :

For the Forest Department staff on a pursuit of the leopard, the day began with the information of the animal attacking Rajendran, 50, while he was working in a farm inside a private textile firm at Ammapalayam in Tirupur town area.





On receiving information, a team from the Forest Department rushed and sent the severely injured man to Tirupur GH. The leopard, however, disappeared from the firm premises after attacking three Forest Department staff. Video grab of the operation showed another staff escaping narrowly when the animal tried to jump over and grab his leg on a compound wall.





As the leopard was spotted in the heart of the city, the Forest Department intensified the search and also warned residents not to allow children to play outside. Shortly then, the leopard was again spotted behind the textile firm in a dense bush amidst houses. Veterinarian C Vijayaragavan, who was perched on a compound wall, aimed and shot a dart at the animal with the tranquiliser gun. As the leopard gradually came under the influence of sedation, the veterinarian delivered a second dart.





The operation which began at 8 30 am ended by 1.15 pm.





Veterinarian said that its health condition will be examined before its release into the wild.