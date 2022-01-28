Feb 19 polls: Filing of papers begins today

Chennai :

The SEC also said that the polling on February 19 will be held between 7 am to 6 pm with the last one hour reserved for COVID-19 patients to vote. A statement from the SEC said that the commission had fixed the timings based on the request of recognised political parties in the state.





The poll body also announced round the clock helpline numbers for the voters to register poll-related complaints and violations in the model code of conduct. The voters can call toll free numbers 18004257072, 18004257073 and 18004257074 to register their grievances.





According to SEC sources, the assistant returning officers who have recently completed the poll training process will start accepting the nomination papers from Friday. The nominations can be submitted from 10 am onwards and nominations will be accepted on Saturday, the last day for submitting nominations is February 4 and February 7 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations.





Meanwhile, a section of revenue officers who execute the poll works has told their senior officials to relieve them from regular administrative work as the SEC had allotted very little time for them to prepare for the elections. The usual window period of 30 to 40 days to conduct the poll is reduced this time, with just three weeks left, said a senior government official.





Meanwhile, AIADMK had submitted a petition to the SEC demanding that the commission designate government officials from rural areas to monitor the election work in urban areas. AIADMK legal wing joint secretary RM Babu Murugavel in a petition said that the move would reduce the election related petitions and enable free and fair polls on February 19. The AIADMK also noted that by shuffling government officials the controversies that erupt while counting postal votes can also be reduced.