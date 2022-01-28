MBBS, BDS counselling under special categories begins in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

As many as 91 students were called for counselling, of which 88 attended and three remained absent. A total of 73 students have been allotted seats in government medical colleges (71 MBBS and 2 BDS seats). Meanwhile, three candidates opted out and 12 of them were waitlisted.





Of the 73 seats allotted, 54 MBBS seats were allotted to persons with disabilities. While seven seats were given under the sports quota, one BDS seat was allotted under the same. As many as 10 MBBS and one BDS seats were given to wards of ex-servicemen.





A total of 6,999 medical seats were available for MBBS this year, including 4,349 government quota seats and 2,650 self–financed college seats in Tamil Nadu. Counselling for the government school students under the 7.5 per cent reservation will be held on Friday and Saturday for 534 medical seats in the State.





Counselling for the 15 per cent seats under the All India quota is expected to be completed on January 29th. Regular counselling for MBBS and BDS will start on January 30th. The details of the online counselling procedure are on the website of the Directorate of Medical Education.