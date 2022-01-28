Resume physical hearing, MHAA urges Acting CJ

Chennai :

In his representation, G Mohana Krishnan, president, MHAA, said several essential services, including police and healthcare, were functioning in a full-fledged mode. Therefore, judiciary should also return to normalcy by adopting the physical hearing method in Madras High Court, its Madurai bench and all other courts in the State, he said.





After meeting the ACJ, Mohana Krishan said his team of office-bearers explained the State’s decision to reopen school and other activities. “We have requested the ACJ to resume physical hearing by informing him that several departments are functioning without any obstacles,” Mohana Krishnan told the media.