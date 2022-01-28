Couple tries to con Tiruttani MLA of Rs 25 lakh, arrested

Chennai :

Among the accused, K Vijayakumar (43) of Kamarajarpuram in Ambattur was a driver at the Secretariat and the co-accused Yasodha was his wife. They were rounded up and secured when they received the cash bag from the MLA near the GRT Hotel in Tiruttani.





Police said Chandran received a phone call on Tuesday and the caller allegedly identified himself as a DSP from the Home ministry. Claiming that the ministry has received a complaint about the Tiruttani constituency, the caller offered that he can close the complaint if he is ready to part with Rs 25 lakh.





While the MLA was not informed what kind of a complaint it was, the caller reportedly warned him not to reveal it to others as he would land in trouble if the matter is leaked.





When the MLA called the person, the latter informed him that he had helped Vilathikulam MLA to close a similar complaint. On suspicion, Chandran checked with his counterpart in Vilathikulam, V Markandayan. Since Markandayan confirmed that he too received a call demanding money but he ignored it, Chandran became alert and alerted the police.





On Thursday morning, Chandran sent his assistant Sathishkumar to the spot suggested by the caller with a bag full of papers with currency on the top. A woman, later identified as Yasodha, received the bag from Sathishkumar after reaching the spot in a car but by then the police who were hiding there surrounded her. Vijayakumar, who drove the car, was also arrested. Inquiries revealed that the couple had hatched a plan to cheat other MLAs too in a similar manner. Vijayakumar and Yasodha were arrested and the car was seized.