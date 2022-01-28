Pongal hamper fiasco: Senior official suspended

Chennai :

The State government on Thursday suspended a senior manager of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) for procuring poor quality food products for Pongal gift hamper. According to sources in the Secretariat, the official is identified as D Subramani, Senior Manager (Quality Control), Chennai headquarters. “A detailed investigation was carried out and submitted to the CM, following which the official was suspended. The TNCSC is also formulating detailed guidelines for procurement of food products in future,” said sources.



