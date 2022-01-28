‘Uncalled for’: RBI regrets row over Tamil Thai Vazhthu issue

Chennai :

“Tamil Thai Vazhthu, was sung on Republic Day as a mark of deference for the Tamil culture and language. However, subsequently in the commotion that ensued, certain unnecessary statements concerning the song have been made which were uncalled-for and regrettable,” the RBI said in a statement.





Earlier, RBI Regional Director SMN Swamy met Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and said being a regulatory body, the RBI respected the customs in TN, including the State song.





Meanwhile, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi founder T Velmurugan and cadre tried to lay siege to the regional office in Chennai, but was prevented by the police. Following this, the cadre sat on the road raising slogans condemning the officials for disrespecting the State.



