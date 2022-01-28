Physical classes on rotation basis to be withdrawn: Poyyamozhi

Chennai :

“All the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which was issued earlier when the schools were reopened in September 2021, would be adopted again. We have confidence that all the schools can be sanitised within one week and would be prepared to take physical classes,” he said. Parents can send their children without fear as the government would ensure all the protocols will be put in place for the safety of the students, he added.





The Minister said the proposed revision tests and board exams for the students from Classes 10 to 12 were postponed due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.





“However, as the schools will be reopened, the first revision tests will be conducted either in the first week or the second week of February and the second would be held in March,” he said and asserted that the board exams will also be conducted in May.





Touching upon the NEET issue, Poyyamozi said the government is already in the process of scraping NEET and it is has also requested the Tamil Nadu Governor to recommend and send the Assembly resolution for the approval of the Centre to cancel the medical entrance exam for Tamil Nadu.