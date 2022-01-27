Thu, Jan 27, 2022

Tamil Nadu reports 28,515 new Covid cases, 53 deaths

Published: Jan 27,202211:02 PM by Online Desk

Chennai accounted for the majority of new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

Representative Image
Chennai:
Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 28,515 new Covid cases taking the number active cases mark to 2,13,534 and Chennai alone recorded 5,591 new Covid cases today.

The daily Covid infections in Tamil  Nadu dropped below 30,000 after reporting 29,976 on Wednesday. 


Compare to other districts Chennai recorded highest number of Covid cases followed by Coimbatore (3,629), Tiruppur (1,877).

With Covid cases on the decline the Tamil Nadu Government on Thursday with drew restrictions such as night curfew and Sunday lockdown.




