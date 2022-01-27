Tamil Nadu reports 28,515 new Covid cases, 53 deaths

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 28,515 new Covid cases taking the number active cases mark to 2,13,534 and Chennai alone recorded 5,591 new Covid cases today.





The daily Covid infections in Tamil Nadu dropped below 30,000 after reporting 29,976 on Wednesday.





Compare to other districts Chennai recorded highest number of Covid cases followed by Coimbatore (3,629), Tiruppur (1,877).





With Covid cases on the decline the Tamil Nadu Government on Thursday with drew restrictions such as night curfew and Sunday lockdown.















