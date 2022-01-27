Thu, Jan 27, 2022

Places of worship to stay open on all days in Tamil Nadu

The announcement follows a list of relaxations announced by the State government.

Representative image.
Chennai:
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a set of relaxations for the State as Covid cases have been witnessing a steady drop. One of which is, throwing worship places open on all days.

Due to the surge in Covid cases, worship places were shut on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays every week.

The official note issued on Thursday read that, starting from 28 January (Friday) worship places will be open for devotees on weekends. But a strict enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is directed to all the worship places.


The State announced the removal of night curfews and Sunday lockdown too.

