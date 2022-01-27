TN schools, colleges from Feb 1, Sunday lockdown and night curfew withdrawn: More details here

With Tamil Nadu witnessing slight decrease in number of cases, the State government on Thursday relaxed the restrictions that were put into effect since December.
Chennai:
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a review meeting with health officials to discuss the ongoing Covid situation across the State. Following the meeting, the government issued revised relaxations as the existing ones will end this month.
Here are the important details to be noted on the fresh announcement on Tamil Nadu's lockdown:
1) All schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu will be opened from February 1.
2) Kindergartens and play schools are exempted from the reopening.
3) Permission has been strictly denied for social, cultural and political meetings.
4) Night curfew across the State will be withdrawn from tomorrow.
5) Restaurants, bakeries, lodges, theatres, garment and jewellery shops, clubs, gyms, amusement parks (except water sports), spas and salons will function in 50 percent.
6) Not more than 100 persons are allowed for marriage and 50 persons for funerals will be permitted.
7) The State will not go into full lockdown on Sunday starting from January 31.
Related Tags :
Tamil Nadu | Chennai | Covid19 | Omicron | Lockdown | Covid in Tamil Nadu | Covid in Chennai | Schools | Stalin | TN School reopen | TN College reopen | No Lockdown in TN | TN lockdown | TN Night curfew | Revoke night curfew | School and colleges | TN Feb 1 | Tamil Nadu Schools | Tamil Nadu Colleges | Chennai Covid cases | TNGovt | Tamil Nadu Government | Tamil Nadu school reopening | Tamil Nadu school news | Tamil Nadu schools reopen date | Tamil Nadu News | TN school reopen latest news | TN night curfew rules | TN night lockdown news | TN college news today | No Night Curfew | No curfew from Tomorrow | Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu new Covid rules
Conversations