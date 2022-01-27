Thu, Jan 27, 2022

TN schools, colleges from Feb 1, Sunday lockdown and night curfew withdrawn: More details here

Published: Jan 27,202207:55 PM by Online Desk

Updated: Jan 27,202208:44 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

With Tamil Nadu witnessing slight decrease in number of cases, the State government on Thursday relaxed the restrictions that were put into effect since December.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai:
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a review meeting with health officials to discuss the ongoing Covid situation across the State. Following the meeting, the government issued revised relaxations as the existing ones will end this month.

Here are the important details to be noted on the fresh announcement on Tamil Nadu's lockdown:

1) All schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu will be opened from February 1.

2) Kindergartens and play schools are exempted from the reopening.

3) Permission has been strictly denied for social, cultural and political meetings.

4) Night curfew across the State will be withdrawn from tomorrow.

5) Restaurants, bakeries, lodges, theatres, garment and jewellery shops, clubs, gyms, amusement parks (except water sports), spas and salons will function in 50 percent.

6) Not more than 100 persons are allowed for marriage and 50 persons for funerals will be permitted.

7) The State will not go into full lockdown on Sunday starting from January 31.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations