Covid situation in TN: Stalin holds review meeting, announcement on restrictions soon

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chief Secretary Iraianbu and city police chief Sylendra Babu were part of the meeting at the Secretariat. An announcement is expected this evening after consulting with the health officials.





Schools likely to reopen for all classes:





Poyyamozhi Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday said that Stalin will officially announce with regard to the reopening of schools in the State.





However, sources from the School Education said the government has been planning to reopen the schools for the students from Class 1 to Class 12 from February one since the number of coronavirus cases gradually decreased across the State.





Earlier, the Minister had asserted that both revision tests and board exams will be conducted. He further said the board exams will be conducted either in April or May depending on the pandemic situation.





Accordingly, the government is also planning to conduct two revision tests -- one in February and another in March as most of the schools have covered the truncated portions.