New education system at door-step soon for differently-abled children in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

A new education system would be introduced soon by the Tamil Nadu government for differently-abled children till 18 years of age, who find it difficult to come to schools for regular classes. Accordingly, the new scheme under the School Education Department will bring education to the doorsteps of those students.





Special educators and therapists, who are specialised in handling various disabilities in children with special needs, will be appointed after identifying the differently-abled students, who attained the age to go to schools.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT NEXT that further in-service training will be given for the special educators and therapists in respect to the types of disabilities mentioned in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.





Stating that the State government has decided to initially allocate Rs 10,000 for each student per year, he said the therapists would identify the beneficiaries and would to their houses and give treatment.





"The beneficiaries would be identified with the help of health authorities, who will be having data of the disabled children, who got registered," he said adding that going by their levels of disability, those children would need various types of intervention





Pointing out that a comprehensive syllabus will also be prepared for the students with special needs, he said accordingly, the course materials will also be prepared to teach various subjects, such as reading, writing, and math, according to students' requirements.





The official said the special educators would visit the houses of the children minimum of twice a week to impart the required education.





"Special care will be taken by the educators along with therapists while educating the children with severe disabilities," he said adding that educators will send periodical progress reports to the authorities concerned on the studies and improvement of the students.





He said based on the reports given by the educators, the syllabus and lessons would be modified periodically to improve the standards of the scheme.





"The therapists will also send the health reports of the children", he said. In some cases, slow learners with moderate disabilities, who will be out of school due to inferior mind, will be encouraged to be back to physical classes as a part of the new education system, he added.