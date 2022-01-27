Tamil Thaai Vazhthu row: Complaint lodged against RBI officials

Chennai :

A video clip of Reserve Bank of India staff arguing with media personnel when questioned about not standing up for Tamil Thaai Vazthu went viral on social media.





The flag hoisting event was held around 8.30 am at the RBI's Chennai office on Rajaji Salai which was attended by the officials and staff members. When Tamil Thaai Vazthu was played at the event, none of them allegedly stood up for the song against the State government's order dated December 17, 2021, declaring it as the State song.





The GO mandates that Tamil Thaai Vazthu should be played at the beginning of any event at the educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector enterprises and that everyone, except the differently abled and pregnant women, should stand up when the song is played.





In the viral video clip, the officers of RBI can be seen claiming that there is a court order declaring that it was not necessary to stand up for Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, for which the media personnel gave a retortion that there is a GO from the state government which states otherwise. The RBI staff left the spot stating it was not their intention to dishonour Tamil Thaai Vazhthu.









While the video clip circulated widely on social media, a senior police officer while addressing the media said that suitable action would be initiated if a formal complaint is lodged. The official also said that a legal would be sought on the issue.





A day after a video of RBI staffers' argument that it is not necessary to stand up for Tamil Thaai Vazhthu during Republic Day celebrations in their office campus went viral, an advocate has lodged a complaint online with the city police seeking action on the incident.





Various political party leaders had condemned the misconduct of the RBI bank officials.









G Rajesh, advocate and ex-librarian of Madras Night Court Advocates Association, has stated in his complaint that he was shocked to find the unknown RBI officials misrepresenting the High Court's judgement and the State government's order on the issue of standing up for Tamil Thaai Vazhthu in an argument with onlookers of Republic Day celebrations, which was aired on news media.

The advocate has stated that the act of the officials, which can be seen in the audio-visual, has violated the State government's order by disrespecting Tamil Thaai Vazhthu and has created a law and order issue and disrupted the peace in society by creating a stir among the public.

Rajesh, who has also quoted the GO as to where and how the song has to be recited, has sought a detailed inquiry on the incident and appropriate action against the unknown officials.





It is noteworthy that the Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Party has stated that the protest will be held by besieging the Reserve Bank at 11 am this morning. In turn, heavy police security has been put in place around the banks.