Collectors hoist flags, distribute medals

Vellore :

Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian also hoisted the national flag on the ramparts of the historic Vellore fort in addition to garlanding the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, freedom fighter Sathyamoorthy former chief minister K Kamaraj.





He also awarded medals and certificates for meritorious service to 58 police personnel, 106 government officials in addition to handing over government largesse to various beneficiaries. Vellore range DIG Dr Anne Vijaya and SP S Rajesh Kannan were present.





Ranipet Collector Baskara Pandian distributed government benefits worth Rs 37.96 lakh to 338 beneficiaries and medals and certificates to 19 police personnel. SP Deepa Sathyan was present.





Pandian also issued a job order to a transgender, S Tamilselvi, a nurse who worked for 2 months in the COVID ward in the district hospital and later was jobless when the wave waned. Tirupattur Collector Amar Kuswaha handed over medals and certificates to 158 officials. Government benefits worth Rs 1.47 crore was also handed over to 395 beneficiaries. SP Dr Balakrishnan was present.





At Tiruvannamalai, collector B Murugesh issued government largesse estimated at Rs 4.44 crore to 855 beneficiaries and also medals and certificates for meritorious service to 618 officials. North zone IG Santosh Kumar was present.





R-Day celebrations at VIT





India should provide more funds for higher education for the country to develop, VIT University chancellor Dr G Viswanathan said on Wednesday.





Addressing a small gathering after hoisting the national flag on the campus, he said the gross enrolment ratio (GER) for higher education in India was only 26 per cent. Referring to poverty alleviation, he said, though India was growing economically, the nation should be able to say that it had no poor person in the country. This could take some time as a survey had revealed that the nation was home to 13 crore poor persons.