AIADMK to commence talks with allies soon

Chennai :

The State Election Commission had reduced the timing for the political parties to get ready and also imposed ban on political rallies and mass campaign owing to coronavirus induced lockdown rules. Our party leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami will work out the poll strategies accordingly, an AIADMK senior said.





Party coordinator OPS had already completed three rounds of meeting with the aspirants in his native Theni district. Similarly, Leader of the Opposition EPS had also completed his meeting with party workers in Salem district.





In Chennai, Villupuram, Madurai and Coimbatore, the district secretaries have completed the first round of poll strategy meeting, the AIADMK sources said.





BJP, an ally of the AIADMK had also completed its meeting with district office-bearers in the meantime.