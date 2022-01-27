BJP leader’s comment kicks up row, ruffles feathers in AIADMK

Chennai :

The BJP has only four MLAs with two women representatives finding it difficult to counter the DMK, but the BJP as a party led by K Annamalai is roaring against DMK, Nagendran told BJP workers on Tuesday during a meeting seeking justice for Lavanya, who according to the BJP committed suicide for forcing her to convert.





The video which went viral evoked sharp criticism from AIADMK cadres and workers. The AIADMK IT wing members tweeted venting out their anger. “The BJP entry into TN Assembly was an offering by the mighty AIADMK. Prove man enough by contesting alone in the polls,” read a tweet from an AIADMK IT wing member.





Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam demanded CM MK Stalin intervention into the Lavanya suicide case so that those responsible for her suicide is booked and tried before the law. OPS also demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family.