School denies conversion, says ready for probe

Thiruchirapalli :

The Franciscan Sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation Superior General Sister Fatima Paula in her statement said that the congregation has been running educational institutions for the past 180 years in the state catering to marginalised families and Dalits, particularly women education and the said school in Michalepatti has been functioning for the past 160 years while the hostel has been established 90 years back.





The Sister General said that they have been particular about uplifting women through education and they have never been involved in religious conversion and no such incident has been recorded so far.





The entire school administration is worried about the loss of life of a bright student who had scored 489 out of 500 in her Class 10. She was staying in the hostel since her Class 8 and she opted to stay in the hostel even during holidays. In such a backdrop, “We came to know that the deceased girl had charged against the hostel warden in her death statement and we are ready for police probe and inquiry by the education department,” the statement said.





The statement also added that the girl’s death has been politicised by a few groups by alleging conversion attempts with which they plan to make political gain.