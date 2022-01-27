Vellore TWAD working on war footing to restore water supply

Vellore :

The worst hit was the headworks on the river at Madanur where pipes measuring 580 metres were damaged, officials said. TWAD has pressed into service 5 earthmovers, high pressures welding machines and cranes to repair the damage, they added.





Works to repair the damage near the headworks at Pachakuppam near Ambur were delayed as the continuous flow resulted in officials being unable to divert the excess water. Officials are hopeful of completing works soon as the water level in the river continues to dwindle. “Once we finish the repairs, Gudiyattam will soon get water supply,” they added.





Only when work near the headworks at Poigai are completed will the Corporation be able to ensure trial runs of water supply through the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme, officials said.





When asked, Commissioner Ashok Kumar said, “We continue to maintain 30 MLD (million litres daily) for the town though the normal supply is 65 MLD. To ensure that supply is maintained water is also drawn from the local body’s headworks located at Ponnai, Vellore, Kilmonavoor and Iraivangadu on the Bengaluru National Highway.”





Additionally, water was also drawn from the cup and saucer tank in Sathuvachary to meet the needs of two wards there while based on daily demand other affected areas are provided water through tankers. “We provide supply through 4 Corporation and 4 private tankers on a demand basis. We had to press into service 6 private tankers during Pongal to meet the then demand. However, now that the municipal administration has ordered rectification works on a war footing, we are hopeful of resuming water supply at the earliest,” Ashok Kumar said.