Salem division records 20 pc growth in parcel revenue

The Salem Division of the Southern Railway has recorded a 20 per cent growth in parcel earnings. “The parcel earnings were Rs 16 crore this year as compared to Rs 13 crore last year. New commodities such as eggs, cotton seeds and milk were added to the parcels basket,” said A Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Salem Division after unfurling the national flag on the 73rd Republic Day celebrations in Salem on Wednesday.





Similarly, goods earnings have grown by 116 per cent with earnings of Rs 505 crore this year as against Rs 234 crore earned during the corresponding period last year. Further freight loading has shown an increase of 26 per cent with 2.3 million tonnes of goods being loaded up to December 2021 as against the 1.8 million tonnes loaded during the same period in the previous year.





On the safety front, the constant vigil has resulted in zero consequential accidents and the punctuality performance of Salem Division has improved to 95 per cent. Also the Salem Division has achieved 100 per cent electrification with the commissioning of Podanur – Pollachi section and Salem – Vriddhachalam section, he added.





P Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, S Sivasankaran, Divisional Security Commissioner, Salem Division and other officials participated in the celebrations.