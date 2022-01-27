SR Madurai has doubled earnings in 2021, says DRM

Madurai :

Southern Railway’s Madurai division earned Rs 510.35 crore until December 2021 as against the actual of Rs 259.57 crore in the corresponding period last year said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Padmanabhan Ananth. A Colonel in Territorial Army and Commanding Officer of Railway Engineers Regiment, Moulali, Secunderabad, Ananth unfurled the national flag atop the division office in uniform on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.





The Division has generated revenue of Rs 280.80 crore in passenger traffic, Rs 191.44 crore in goods traffic and Rs 38.11 crore in other coaching and sundries during the period. It has loaded 1.7558 million tonnes until December 2021 as against its last year loading of 1.6999 million tonnes. Coal loading is 0.5273 million tonnes which is 63.1 per cent more than last year. The Division has also transported 848 tractors till now, he said in a statement.





Freight speed improvement has been a target area to improve earning through better operations. Madurai division has registered the speed of goods train as 49.62 kmph which is higher compared to last year’s 44.2 kmph. The division also achieved the best ever highest speed of 51.5 kmph consecutively during September and October 2021.





In the current financial year 2021-22, electrification between Madurai and Manamadurai has been completed. By the end of March 22, new electrified lines between Tiruchy and Karaikkudi section (91.21 km), Manamadurai-Ramanathapuram (61 km), Palani- Pollachi (62.90 km), Kollam-Punalur section (44.98 km), Manamadurai-Virudhunagar section (66.55 km) are expected to be completed, he said. Electrification work in Dindigul- Palani, Sengottai-Punalur, Sengottai-Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur and Virudhunagar-Tenkasi sections are planned for completion during 2022-23.





‘Station to Station’ agreement has been signed with cement manufacturers. Moreover, a letter of acceptance has been issued for development of Palani goods shed under PPP mode, the DRM said.