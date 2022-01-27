VOC Port handles 26 million tonnes of cargo, posts 10.37 pc growth

Madurai :

The VO Chidambaranar Port, Thoothukudi, has handled 26.05 million tonnes of cargo and 5.93 lakh TEUs (Twenty foot equivalent units) of containers until December 2021 during this fiscal, registering an impressive growth rate of 10.37 per cent, when compared to the corresponding period of last year despite the pandemic situation, TK Ramachandran, Chairman, VOC Port Trust, said after unfurling the tricolour on Wednesday. He also stated that the Port has planned to establish Tamil Nadu maritime heritage museum and VOC museum on the Port premises. As part of ‘Gati Sakthi’, a Centre’s initiative, the VOC Port has taken up a number of projects including conversion of ninth berth as the third container terminal. Acknowledging the dedicated services, of all stakeholders, he sought full-fledged support of the maritime community for fulfilling the Port’s vision.



