Bank staff arrested in Nellai for defrauding 426 persons of loan amount

Madurai :

A 35-year-old man, employed as assistant relationship manager in a private bank in Thirukurungudi in Tirunelveli, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of defrauding 426 persons by pocketing loan amount sanctioned to them. The accused has been identified as A Karthikraja of Vadakkuvalliyur. Probe by District Crime Branch team revealed that those 426 persons were allegedly swindled by Karthikraja, who promised to give loan of Rs 26,000 each under self employment scheme. Karthikraja submitted their details and received Rs 51.88 lakh loan and forged bank records. Bank authorities were shocked to learn about it from those people while asking for repayment as none of them received it.



