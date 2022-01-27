Second stray bullet recovered from roof of house in Perambalur

Perambalur :

The Perambalur rural police on Wednesday recovered a second stray bullet that struck the roof of a house located near a firing range at Eachankadu village. The house is situated nearly 2 km away from the Naranamangalam police firing range, which is under the control of Perambalur District Police. On a complaint from the inmates of the house, District Superintendent of Police S Mani visited the spot and recovered a 7.62 mm bullet on Tuesday. The bullet pierced into the asbestos sheet of the house creating a hole on the roof. The 7.62 mm bullet could be fired either from a Self Loading Rifle or an AK-47 assault rifle. Meanwhile, the house inmates found another bullet that struck on the roof on Wednesday and alerted the police. A police team visited the house and seized the second bullet. Police sources said a RPF team had carried out firing practice. However, detailed investigation is underway to find the source.



