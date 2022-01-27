Woman comes under attack as son elopes with girl from another caste

Madurai :

A 45-year-old woman came under attack by a group of people at K Vagaikulam village in Tiruchuli block of Virudhunagar district on Tuesday night. The victim was identified as Meenakshi and she was admitted to Aruppukottai Government Hospital, sources said. Tiruchuli DSP T Mathialagan and police personnel attached to Paralachi station rushed to the spot and eased the tension. Investigations revealed that her son eloped with a girl of different caste from the village on January 22 against the wishes of the parents. The eloped couple took themselves to Aruppukottai All Women police station seeking asylum. On Tuesday, the 19-year-old girl’s relatives barged into the house of Meenakshi and dragged her out. They tied her to a lamp post in the village and assaulted her. Based on a complaint lodged by Meenakshi, Paralachi police have filed a case against fourteen persons, including the mother of the girl, sources said.



