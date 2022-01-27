Schools, HEIs to be grouped with govt depts for early redressal of grievances

Chennai :

Accordingly, the implementation of the schemes will be monitored in a coordinated and synchronised mode to synergise the outcomes.





Special Programme Implementation Department has been entrusted to introduce the theme-based monitoring system, which was expected to help in role clarity and provide a coordinated, unified approach with more practical insights on the implementation of schemes and programmes.





Stating that school education and higher education departments have the responsibility of imparting quality education to improve the performance indicators, a senior official from the Special Programme Implementation told DT Next that equally an important supportive role is played by the Public Works, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Health and Family Welfare, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Departments in creating and maintaining the buildings, sanitation infrastructure, good health and nutrition which are essential for conducive learning of school and college students.





“Most importantly, in improving the performance grading index, NIRF top positions, NAAC accreditation etc., convergent action of all these departments is important for optimising the learning outcomes,” he said.





Explaining the working of the thematic monitoring, he said a common online software will connect all the departments concerned with the directorate of school and colleges.





Citing an example, the official said if a college or school required immediate attention about building repair works, the staff of the institution could make an indent online to the authorities of the required department for inspection and execution.





“This process will be fast than the current conventional system,” he said adding “all the communication and work execution records will be online for any-time reference”.