CM unveils Ambedkar statue at Erode park

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday unveiled a life-size statue of Dr Ambedkar at Panneerselvam Park here through video-conferencing mode. The Chief Minister, speaking on the occasion, said the unveiling of the statue was much awaited and to give due respect to the Dalit leader, the statue has been installed. At the park, already there are statues of former chief ministers C Annadurai, Karunanidhi, MGR and Jayalalithaa and EVR Periyar. S Muthusamy, Minister for Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development, was also present at the virtual event.



