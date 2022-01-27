Thu, Jan 27, 2022

Four fishers injured in sea attack by SL pirates

Published: Jan 27,202203:53 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Four fishermen from Ariyanaattutheru coastal hamlet in Nagapattinam district were grievously injured in an attack by suspected pirates from Sri Lanka on Tuesday night.

Representative image
Representative image
Nagapattinam:
Fisheries officials said on Wednesday that this was the third attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan pirates this week and fourth in this month. The injured fishermen returned to the shore late in the night and were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital at Tiruvarur and Government Hospital at Nagapattinam.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations