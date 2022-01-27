Si Pa Aditanar State Award for Uyirmmai magazine

Chennai :

According to the order, Uyirmmai magazine will be given the Si Pa Aditanar Award, which was instituted in 2019 to recognise newspapers and magazines that portray the culture and tradition of Tamil language without using words from other languages.





Veteran politician Nanjil Sampath will be given Anna Award, director and writer Bharathi Krishnakumar will be presented ‘Mahakavi’ Bharathiyar Award, poet Sendhalai Gowthaman will be given ‘Pavendar’ Bharathidasan Award, writer Suriya Xavier will be given ‘Sollin Selvar’ Award, Tamil Thai award will be given to Malaysian Tamil Writers’ Association, ‘Arutperum Jothi’ Vallalar Award will be given to Dr Siranjeeviyar, K Arasendiran will receive Devaneya Pavanar Award, N Mammadhu will receive Umarupulavar Award, M Ramachandran will receive KAP Viswanathan Award, orator Bharathi Baskar will receive Kambar Award, AS Panneerselvan will receive GU Pope Award, Suki Sivam will receive Maraimalai Adigalar Award, Nellai Kannan will receive Ilango Adigal Award and Gnana Aloysius will receive Ayothithasa Pandithar Award.





From this year, the cash prize for these awards has been increased to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1 lakh. The awardees would also receive a gold medal, a golden shawl and a certificate.