Stalin presents Anna medals for gallantry to brave hearts

Chennai :

An Air Force helicopter showered flower petals over the venue after the tricolour was unfurled. Wing Commander Anuj Gupta was the overall Parade Commander of the parade.





Posting photographs of him giving away medals to distinguished officers, the Chief Minister tweeted, “Let us reaffirm to uphold the secular ethos of the constitution on this #Republic Day and be proud of the great achievements to uplift the people of our nation in all spheres.”





Greeting the people on the 73rd Republic Day, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan tweeted, “The Constitution of India is our strength. Let’s realise that we are its custodians. Let’s realise the true value of freedom, power and rights the Constitution confers on us and act in solidarity.”





Meanwhile, leaders of various political parties, including AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, BJP State president K Annamalai and TNCC chief KS Alagiri, led their parties in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day.





Stalin presented Anna medals for gallantry to policemen and members of the public. Inspector Rajeswari who saved Ganesh, a painter, from a dilapidated house in Otteri during Nivar cyclone and rescued a differently-abled boy Palani and reunited him with his family in three hours was given the award.





Next to receive the award was M Rajiv Gandhi, a fireman from Villupuram district, who rescued two boys from drowning in a flood. Dr K Asokan, forest veterinary assistant surgeon, was awarded the gallantry medal for successfully tranquilising two forest elephants and saving many lives.





Four members of the public were awarded the Anna medal for gallantry. Muthukrishnan from Sivaganga was awarded for saving the lives of five people who fell into a canal. Nine-year-old Chandrasekaran of Tiruchy got the award for saving the life of a Class four student who fell into a well.





Sokknathan and Sudha, from Tiruppur, were awarded the medal for rescuing five school children from drowning. M Thaniyarasu from Tiruvottiyur was awarded for alerting the residents of TNUHDB building before it collapsed.





C Ramasamy from Salem district was awarded C Narayanasamy Naidu Award for the highest yield of rice (13,800 kg per hectare). Gandhi Adigal police medal was given to policemen for their outstanding work in curtailing illicit liquor. The Tirupur south, Tiruvannamalai Taluk and Anna Nagar police stations were named the best police stations in the State.